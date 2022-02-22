 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Wolf Hills Road Set to Close in Henderson Due to Rising Ohio River

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Henderson Closing Wolf Hills Road Due to Rising Ohio River

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to close Wolf Hills Road.

The city said Tuesday that the City of Henderson Public Works Department will be forced to close Wolf Hills Road sometime on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The planned closure comes due to the rise of the Ohio River, which is now expected to rise higher than before due to extensive rainfall seen in the area.

The city says the closure will remain in place for at least one week, with the Ohio River expected to crest at 42.3 feet.

Barrels will be in place to mark the Wolf Hills Road closure on the route, which is a popular cut-through between Evansville and east U.S. 60.

Public safety officials remind the public to resist the temptation to bypass “high water” signage and drive through the water. "Turn around; don’t drown."

Wolf Hills Road Henderson KY Google Maps

Wolf Hills Road (Google Maps)

