Wolf Hills Road Set to Close in Henderson Due to Rising Ohio River

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to close Wolf Hills Road.
The city said Tuesday that the City of Henderson Public Works Department will be forced to close Wolf Hills Road sometime on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The planned closure comes due to the rise of the Ohio River, which is now expected to rise higher than before due to extensive rainfall seen in the area.
The city says the closure will remain in place for at least one week, with the Ohio River expected to crest at 42.3 feet.
Barrels will be in place to mark the Wolf Hills Road closure on the route, which is a popular cut-through between Evansville and east U.S. 60.
Public safety officials remind the public to resist the temptation to bypass “high water” signage and drive through the water. "Turn around; don’t drown."