Woman accused of neglecting 2-month-old baby while on drugs, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A woman faces neglect charges after her 2-month-old baby was found malnourished, according to authorities.
According to the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh Department of Child Services was told Cassandria Roy was neglecting her 2-month-old child and using drugs.
The affidavit says DCS had previously removed children from Roy.
On August 8, a family case manager with DCS visited the home to see the baby.
According to the affidavit, the manager said Roy appeared to be under the influence of drugs and refused to let them check on the baby.
DCS removed the baby from the home.
According to authorities, the child had several rashes, including severe diaper rash and a yeast infection on her neck. The child was taken to the ER for evaluation and treatment.
The affidavit shows the baby's urethra was also nearly closed and might require surgery. She was also underweight and malnourished.
Authorities say Roy never took the baby to a wellness visit since birth.
Roy was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for neglect of a dependent, causing injury.