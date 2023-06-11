Woman accused of setting American flag on fire and hanging up ISIS flag

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say she set an American flag on fire and hung up an ISIS flag.
Officers say they were sent to Spectrum near Old Business 41 for arson in progress on Sunday around 10:00 a.m.
According to the affidavit, the caller told dispatch the grass was on fire around six to ten feet from the building, and someone was recording it outside.
Authorities say they arrested Sierra Malloy, who made a comment about cutting off two of the officer's heads.
The affidavit shows Malloy had taken down the American flag off Spectrum's flag pole and set it on fire. She then raised up an ISIS green and white flag on the pole.
Malloy claimed to be ISIS and was saying homophobic slurs to officers.
Malloy was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for two counts of communication intimidation, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and flag desecration.