Woman arrested after crashing car and kicking officers, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman faces multiple charges after crashing her car and assaulting police officers, authorities say.
Officers say they were sent to North US Highway 41 around 4:09 a.m. Saturday morning for a crash.
Authorities say dispatch received a call from a woman yelling for help.
According to the affidavit, a witness told authorities she saw a car driving at high speed on the highway before it drove off the road, went airborne, collided with a guard rail, and landed in the wood line.
According to authorities, officers found Brooklyn Carlton and her car around 100 feet into the woods.
Authorities say they smelled alcohol on Carlton's breath. They said she was slurring her words, struggled to stay on topic with officers, and had watery and red eyes.
Authorities say Carlton failed standardized field sobriety tests and refused a portable breath test.
According to officers, Carlton was yelling at them during their conversation. Officers said they told her not to yell or she would be charged with disorderly conduct, but she ignored them.
Officers say they arrested Carlton and took her to a hospital. At the hospital, officers say she wouldn't listen to them and kicked an officer in the leg multiple times. Authorities say Carlton refused medical treatment and was hostile toward medical staff.
While taking Carlton to the jail, officers say she kicked an officer in the leg and threatened other officers.
Carlton was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery against public safety officials, resisting law enforcement, communication intimidation, and disorderly conduct. She is being held on no bond.