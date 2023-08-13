Woman arrested after police say she called 911 45 times in a month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A woman is behind bars after police say she called 911 several times for false complaints.
Officers were sent to the Kennedy Towers on Saturday just before midnight for a general complaint.
According to the affidavit, Mariah Ricer texted 911, saying 'his bike is in the laundry room.' Officers say Ricer told authorities the man's bike was in her apartment.
Authorities told Ricer her complaints don't require emergency services.
According to officers, Ricer told authorities she believed Richard Barns was at the Kennedy Towers and following her.
Authorities say they have made multiple runs in the last month similar to this one.
Officers found that Ricer had called 911 45 times in the past month for false general complaints.
According to the affidavit, Ricer was diagnosed with multiple mental health problems.
According to officers, they told Ricer if she called 911 again for a similar complaint, she would be arrested for unlawful use of 911 services.
Ricer was booked into the Vanderburgh county jail for unlawful use of 911 service.