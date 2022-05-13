Woman arrested in connection to violent home invasion and robbery in Owensboro, police say

The Owensboro Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to a violent robbery that happened last week.
OPD says officers responded to the robbery call back on May 4 around 2:30 a.m.
It happened at a home on Shawnee Drive. The victim said he was restrained and assaulted in his home by two men and a woman.
Police say 31-year-old Rebecca Madonia of Danville, Kentucky, was arrested in connection to the robbery on Thursday after detectives determined she was the woman involved.
According to police, the victim in the incident suffered multiple broken bones and other internal injuries.
Madonia was charged with robbery, assault, and strangulation. She was booked into the Daviess County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.