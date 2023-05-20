Woman arrested on child neglect charges after boyfriend's overdose, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville woman faces neglect charges after police say her boyfriend took drugs and overdosed in front of her child.
According to the affidavit, on February 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to a medic assist at America's Best Value Inn off Tecumseh Lane. Medics had to administer Narcan to revive Terrierieon Scott.
According to authorities, Kesha Henry told officers Scott was sitting on the bed and then fell onto the floor.
According to the affidavit, officers were given access to the hotel room and found a scale and a credit card with residue on them. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamines.
Officers say they later responded to a disturbance in the emergency department waiting room at Deaconess Hospital.
According to officers, Henry yelled at security staff and insisted on taking her daughter into Scott's hospital room. However, the staff told her that juveniles are not allowed in the rooms.
According to the affidavit, when Henry screamed, she forcefully dropped her daughter onto a waiting room chair, causing her daughter to cry.
Authorities say they interviewed Henry on February 6, 2023, and she admitted to going to the hotel to get narcotics for Scott. She said she knew the room they stayed in was a known place to get narcotics. She told authorities that Scott snorted narcotics in the presence of her daughter.
Henry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two charges of neglect of a child.