Woman arrested on multiple drug charges after refusing to leave Dollar General, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A woman faces multiple charges after police say she stole items from Dollar General and had drugs on her.
Officers were sent to the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue on Friday around 2:00 p.m. for a person refusing to leave.
According to authorities, an employee at the store was texting 911 and said a lady was high in the store and refused to leave when she asked her to.
When officers arrived, the employee told them the woman was still inside and eating a bag of Life Savers.
Authorities say they found Jala Lyle with a shopping cart full of merchandise.
According to authorities, Lyle could not control her movements and became agitated and loud when officers approached her.
According to the affidavit, officers brought Lyle outside, and she was swinging her hands around and slammed them against a brick wall. Officers put her in handcuffs for her safety, according to the affidavit.
According to officers, Lyle told them she would pay for the Life Savers she ate before leaving the store, but officers found no money on her.
During a search, authorities say they found a receipt with cocaine inside, aluminum foil with methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit, Lyle was screaming at officers and pulling away from them when they tried to put her in a police wagon.
Lyle was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, and criminal trespass.