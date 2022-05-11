Woman arrested on murder charge in Union County in connection to 2006 cold case

A woman was arrested on burglary and murder charges in Sturgis, Kentucky on Wednesday morning for a crime that took place 16 years ago.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Lashanda Bell, also known as Lashanda Person, was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in connection to an investigation out of Christian County back in 2006.
The sheriff's office says Bell was taken into custody on Wednesday around 6:00 a.m., after the US Marshalls Service notified local authorities that Bell was believed to be staying in the area.
After being located and taken into custody at a home on Midway Drive in Sturgis, the sheriff's office says Bell was booked into the Webster County Jail. She'll remain in the Webster County Jail until she's transported to Christian County to face the burglary and murder charges.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office tells us the case was reopened in 2020, when indictments were secured for Bell and another woman, 55-year-old Regina Vause.
Bell and Vause were indicted in connection to the 2006 murder and burglary of 84-year-old Roscoe Mayes.
While Bell was just arrested in the Tri-State Wednesday morning, authorities say Vause was arrested back in Christian County about a week earlier on May 3.
Authorities in Christian County say that more arrests are expected in the case, but didn't mention any other suspects by name.
The investigation remains ongoing.