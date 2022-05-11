 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman arrested on murder charge in Union County in connection to 2006 cold case

Second suspect arrested in Christian County, where 2006 murder took place

  • Updated
  • 0
Lashanda Bell via Webster County Jail

Webster County Jail photo

A woman was arrested on burglary and murder charges in Sturgis, Kentucky on Wednesday morning for a crime that took place 16 years ago.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Lashanda Bell, also known as Lashanda Person, was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in connection to an investigation out of Christian County back in 2006.

The sheriff's office says Bell was taken into custody on Wednesday around 6:00 a.m., after the US Marshalls Service notified local authorities that Bell was believed to be staying in the area.

After being located and taken into custody at a home on Midway Drive in Sturgis, the sheriff's office says Bell was booked into the Webster County Jail. She'll remain in the Webster County Jail until she's transported to Christian County to face the burglary and murder charges.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office tells us the case was reopened in 2020, when indictments were secured for Bell and another woman, 55-year-old Regina Vause.

Bell and Vause were indicted in connection to the 2006 murder and burglary of 84-year-old Roscoe Mayes.

While Bell was just arrested in the Tri-State Wednesday morning, authorities say Vause was arrested back in Christian County about a week earlier on May 3.

Regina Vause via Christian County Jail

Regina Vause (Christian County Jail)

Authorities in Christian County say that more arrests are expected in the case, but didn't mention any other suspects by name.

The investigation remains ongoing.

