Woman charged with neglect in Evansville, accused of leaving young kids alone outside

An Evansville, Indiana woman was arrested on two neglect charges after police say two young kids in her care were left alone outside.
Officers were called to some apartments on Pueblo Pass off of Pollack Avenue by a neighbor who said they were worried about two young kids under the age of 10 who had been left alone outside.
When officers spoke to the caller, the caller said they believed that 51-year-old Jacquline Elbahaga was the kids' guardian. The caller told police that Elbahga had left in her vehicle about 20 minutes before the 911 call was made.
The 911 caller said they heard Elbahga yell at the victims and tell them if they didn't get in the vehicle, she would leave, according to an affidavit. The caller then told police that the kids ran in the opposite direction, so Elbahga drove off without them.
Officers said they saw the kids running near a lake, but that they couldn't get them to come up near the apartments.
According to police, another neighbor came outside and was able to get the kids to come back to the building. Police say that neighbor told officers they have had to do this before, when the kids were outside late with nobody around on a different occasion.
About an hour after the 911 call was made, officers said another adult who lived with Elbahga got home from work. They called Elbahga and told her to come home.
While waiting for Elbahga to arrive, the other adult who lived at the apartment let officers inside, according to EPD.
EPD says the officers saw the room where the kids stayed, and that it had no furniture except for a single cot that was covered in boxes and clothes.
The officers said the entire room was cluttered with junk and that it was not suitable for kids, and that there was little food inside the home.
Police say that when Elbahga got home, she admitted to leaving the kids outside by themselves after they refused to get in her car.
Police say a report was taken and given to the Department of Child Services, and that a DCS worker said this wasn't the first assessment they had on the victims.
Elbahga was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and her bond was set at $750.