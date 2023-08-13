Woman crashes into multiple cars while driving under the influence, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A woman is behind bars after police say she crashed into multiple cars while driving under the influence.
Officers say they were sent to West Franklin Street for a crash with injuries around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities say Alyssa Lockridge crashed into two unoccupied cars parked along Franklin Street.
Officers say Lockridge smelled like alcohol and had red, bloodshot eyes.
According to officers, Lockridge had minor injuries and was bleeding from the hand.
According to the affidavit, an accident reconstructionist determined Lockridge was going 55mph in a 30mph zone when she crashed.
According to the affidavit, she blew 0.119 on a portable breath test.
Lockridge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for a DUI charge.