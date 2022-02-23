Woman Dead, Baby and Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 41 in Princeton

At least one person is dead after a serious crash that happened on Highway 41 in Princeton, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Indiana State Police, a woman was driving a red SUV south on Highway 41 near Toyota when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross through the grass median and roll over a few times.
A man and a 4-month old baby who were riding in the SUV were seriously injured. ISP says the child was in a car seat but that the seat may not have been strapped in, causing the child to be ejected from the vehicle. They believe the man may have also been ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling.
ISP says the woman who was driving the red SUV was also ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Unfortunately, no one inside the vehicle were restrained. All three people were ejected while that vehicle was flipping, and unfortunately there was another vehicle traveling northbound, and the driver of that vehicle actually struck the female driver," says ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.
The child was life-lighted to the hospital and the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not entirely clear at this time.
The northbound lanes of Highway 41 were closed for several hours while crews worked to reconstruct the crash, but they have since reopened.
At this time, no other information has been released. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.