Woman Dead, Child and Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 41 in Princeton

At least one person is dead after a serious crash that happened on Highway 41 in Princeton, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.
According to ISP, a woman was driving a red SUV south on Highway 41 near Toyota when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross through the grass median and roll over a few times.
A man and young child who were riding in the SUV were also seriously injured. ISP says the child was in a car seat but that the seat may not have been strapped in, causing the child to be ejected from the vehicle. They believe the man may have also been ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling.
ISP says the woman who was driving the red SUV was also ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The child was life-flighted to the hospital and the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not entirely clear at this time.
The northbound lanes of Highway 41 remain closed for the time being while crews continue to reconstruct the crash.
At this time, no other information has been released, but a 44News crew is on the scene of the crash working to gather more details. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.
Gibson: US41 Crash Update— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 23, 2022
One confirmed fatality. Two others injured. US41 NB is still closed.