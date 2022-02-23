Woman Dead, Child and Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 41 in Princeton

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.8
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 40.8 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one tenth
to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet
accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Woman Dead, Child and Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 41 in Princeton

  • Updated
  • 0
Feb 23 highway 41 crash in Princeton

Medical helicopter at the scene of a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 41 in Princeton, Indiana (Sgt. Todd Ringle photo)

At least one person is dead after a serious crash that happened on Highway 41 in Princeton, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ISP, a woman was driving a red SUV south on Highway 41 near Toyota when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross through the grass median and roll over a few times.

A man and young child who were riding in the SUV were also seriously injured. ISP says the child was in a car seat but that the seat may not have been strapped in, causing the child to be ejected from the vehicle. They believe the man may have also been ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling.

ISP says the woman who was driving the red SUV was also ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was life-flighted to the hospital and the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not entirely clear at this time.

The northbound lanes of Highway 41 remain closed for the time being while crews continue to reconstruct the crash.

At this time, no other information has been released, but a 44News crew is on the scene of the crash working to gather more details. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

