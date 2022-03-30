Woman Dead, Man in Custody After Incident on Evansville's West Side

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Christian, Daviess,
Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Union, and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Madisonville,
Princeton, Oak Grove, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Central City,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Providence, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Dawson Springs, Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport and
Elkton.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 79 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CHRISTIAN
CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS               HENDERSON
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CALHOUN,
DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE,
HENDERSON, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD,
MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR WARRICK...SPENCER...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...PIKE...EASTERN
HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES...

At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hazleton south across Evansville to near Henderson,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported tree damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Stanley, Petersburg, Eureka, Boonville, Dale and Santa Claus.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 142 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 60.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Woman Dead, Man in Custody After Incident on Evansville's West Side

  • Updated
  • 0
Heavy police presence on W. Indiana Street in Evansville March 30 2022

Heavy police presence on W. Indiana Street in Evansville 

One person is dead and another in police custody after an incident that started on Wednesday morning on the west side of Evansville.

Officers responded to a home on W. Indiana Street near the corner of N. Lemcke Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Few details were clear earlier Wednesday morning, but authorities have now told us that a woman was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say that a man was taken into custody and arrested for murder after admitting to the shooting.

You can click here for a full update on the story, and stay with us on-air and online for any additional updates.

Tags

Recommended for you