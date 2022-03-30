Woman Dead, Man in Custody After Incident on Evansville's West Side

One person is dead and another in police custody after an incident that started on Wednesday morning on the west side of Evansville.
Officers responded to a home on W. Indiana Street near the corner of N. Lemcke Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.
Few details were clear earlier Wednesday morning, but authorities have now told us that a woman was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say that a man was taken into custody and arrested for murder after admitting to the shooting.
