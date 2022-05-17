Woman facing charges after shooting at truck stop in Gibson County

A Louisville woman is facing several charges tonight after authorities say she pulled a handgun on a family member and began firing.
Authorities say the incident happened at the Loves truck stop in Gibson County on Highway 41 and Warrenton Road.
According to the Indiana State Police, 32-year-old Teara Williams drove to Gibson County from Louisville to meet a family member.
The two met up at the Loves gas station off US-41 where they got into a fight that led to Williams grabbing a gun from her car and firing.
Police say she was heavily intoxicated at the time of the shooting and was driving with a 14-year-old in the car.
Police also say no one was injured in the shooting; however, a gas pump was hit by bullets, as well as three vehicles in the Loves parking lot and a semi-truck that was traveling north on US-41.
Authorities say Williams was uncooperative on scene, and the man she shot at ran before police were able to talk with him.
Williams is being held in the Gibson County Jail. She was charged with criminal recklessness with a weapon and driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18-years-of age.