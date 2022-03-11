Woman Hospitalized With Burns to Face and Arms After Evansville House Fire

The Evansville Fire department says a woman was sent to the hospital with burns after a Thursday afternoon house fire on S. Weinbach Avenue.
Firefighters were sent to a home at the corner of S. Weinbach Avenue and Culverson Avenue around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday after the person living there called 911 to report a fire.
When EFD crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front and side of the house.
After entering the home, firefighters said they found the fire in a bathroom and extinguished it in less than 10 minutes.
EFD says the homeowner was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for burns to their face and arms. Their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to EFD.
According to EFD, the house sustained some smoke and heat damage from the fire, so the homeowner will be displaced until repairs are main.
While EFD said the fire originated in the bathroom, an exact cause remains under investigation at this time.