Woman Hospitalized With Burns to Face and Arms After Evansville House Fire

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown, Golconda, Mount Vernon,
Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 41.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST
today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Woman Hospitalized With Burns to Face and Arms After Evansville House Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
fire in window graphic

(file photo)

The Evansville Fire department says a woman was sent to the hospital with burns after a Thursday afternoon house fire on S. Weinbach Avenue.

Firefighters were sent to a home at the corner of S. Weinbach Avenue and Culverson Avenue around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday after the person living there called 911 to report a fire.

When EFD crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front and side of the house. 

After entering the home, firefighters said they found the fire in a bathroom and extinguished it in less than 10 minutes.

EFD says the homeowner was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for burns to their face and arms. Their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to EFD.

According to EFD, the house sustained some smoke and heat damage from the fire, so the homeowner will be displaced until repairs are main.

While EFD said the fire originated in the bathroom, an exact cause remains under investigation at this time.