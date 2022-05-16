 Skip to main content
Woman injured in drive-by "Orbeez" shooting in Evansville

  • Updated
Orbeez Gun

A woman was injured on Saturday in Evansville after police say she was the victim of a drive-by style "Orbeez" shooting.

Officers were called to the area of E. Tennessee Street and Stringtown Road around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday for a criminal mischief report.

When they got there, police say they learned that a battery had occurred.

They say the woman had minor injuries on her arm after being shot with an "Orbeez" gun.

The "Orbeez TikTok Challenge" is named after the gel-like pellets seen in many products marketed for kids. Authorities say the challenge is launching them at people, using a gel-ball blaster gun.

The Evansville Police Department previously issued a warning on the potential damage that the "Orbeez Challenge" could cause, and on the criminal charges that could come as a result of it.

The victim told officers that the shooter was inside a white car.

No other information was released.

