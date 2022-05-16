Woman injured in drive-by "Orbeez" shooting in Evansville

A woman was injured on Saturday in Evansville after police say she was the victim of a drive-by style "Orbeez" shooting.
Officers were called to the area of E. Tennessee Street and Stringtown Road around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday for a criminal mischief report.
When they got there, police say they learned that a battery had occurred.
They say the woman had minor injuries on her arm after being shot with an "Orbeez" gun.
The "Orbeez TikTok Challenge" is named after the gel-like pellets seen in many products marketed for kids. Authorities say the challenge is launching them at people, using a gel-ball blaster gun.
The Evansville Police Department previously issued a warning on the potential damage that the "Orbeez Challenge" could cause, and on the criminal charges that could come as a result of it.
The victim told officers that the shooter was inside a white car.
No other information was released.