Woman Injured in Friday Morning Owensboro Shooting

Weather Alert

...Snowfall expected to increase through the Friday evening rush hour... A band of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop across the southeast Missouri Delta region, including the Missouri Bootheel during the late afternoon hours and quickly spread northeast across extreme southern Illinois, west Kentucky and into parts of southwest Indiana. Some of the precipitation may begin as a mix of rain or sleet along the leading edge, before changing all to snow. Within an hour after the snowfall begins, expect the snow to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. Some untreated secondary roads may also see a coating of snow. With temperatures expected to dip at or below freezing by 6 pm, road surfaces may become slick with the snow. Snowfall rates of one quarter to one half inch of snow may occur over a one to two hour period during the peak of the snowfall. One to two inches of snow is not out of the question before the snow finally ends. Visibility in the snow will likely range between one and three miles for travelers during the rush hour. In heavier bands of snow, visibility may drop below one mile in a short period of time. If you must travel, please use extreme caution. The time period for greatest concern for travelers will be between 5 pm and 8 pm this evening. After that time, snowfall should begin to diminish from northwest to southeast across the area. Be watchful for wet surfaces overnight, as roads may remain slick with below freezing temperatures across the area. Temperatures will continue to drop through the night with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.