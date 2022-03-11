Woman Injured in Friday Morning Owensboro Shooting

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Snowfall expected to increase through the Friday evening rush
hour...

A band of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop
across the southeast Missouri Delta region, including the Missouri
Bootheel during the late afternoon hours and quickly spread
northeast across extreme southern Illinois, west Kentucky and into
parts of southwest Indiana.

Some of the precipitation may begin as a mix of rain or sleet
along the leading edge, before changing all to snow.

Within an hour after the snowfall begins, expect the snow to
accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and
overpasses. Some untreated secondary roads may also see a coating
of snow. With temperatures expected to dip at or below freezing by
6 pm, road surfaces may become slick with the snow.

Snowfall rates of one quarter to one half inch of snow may occur
over a one to two hour period during the peak of the snowfall. One
to two inches of snow is not out of the question before the snow
finally ends.

Visibility in the snow will likely range between one and three
miles for travelers during the rush hour. In heavier bands of
snow, visibility may drop below one mile in a short period of
time. If you must travel, please use extreme caution.

The time period for greatest concern for travelers will be between
5 pm and 8 pm this evening. After that time, snowfall should begin
to diminish from northwest to southeast across the area.

Be watchful for wet surfaces overnight, as roads may remain slick
with below freezing temperatures across the area.

Temperatures will continue to drop through the night with lows in
the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally along and east
of a line from Dexter Missouri to Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount
Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Travelers should prepare for worsening road conditions
for the evening commute and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Visibilities may drop significantly on the road due
to the snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 4 PM CST
today through 1 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Woman Injured in Friday Morning Owensboro Shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights shooting

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are investigating after a shooting that happened on Friday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers went to the area of 9th Street and Alpha Street on Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.

According to OPD, a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting investigation can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

No other details have been released at this time, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any developments.

