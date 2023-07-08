Woman killed in Henderson semi crash identified

HENDERSON, KY. (WEVV)— The woman who was killed after being run over by a semi has been identified.
Henderson authorities were called to the Green and Second Street intersection around 6:30 a.m. on Friday for a person hit by a semi.
Authorities say the investigation shows 66-year-old Deborah Shearer of Henderson, Kentucky, was walking across the intersection on Green Street when she was hit by a Mack tractor-trailer, which had a green light.
Shearer was pronounced dead on-scene.
According to authorities, the driver was unaware she hit Shearer and continued driving to her destination, where authorities found her shortly after.
KSP says no charges are expected at this time.
The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.