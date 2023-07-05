 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman left young child home alone and fell asleep on stranger's couch, authorities say

  • 0

A man told authorities that he came home with his children to find 39-year-old Lianne Hardin asleep on the couch without pants on.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing charges, after authorities say a man came home to her sleeping on his couch.

Deputies were called to Lakeside Court on Monday after they say Lianne Hardin broke into a house and fell asleep on the couch without pants on.

Lianne Hardin

Lianne Hardin, Vanderburgh County Jail

The victim said he came home with his children, saw their door was open and found Hardin asleep on the couch.

Authorities arrested Hardin and discovered that her 10-year-old autistic son was left alone in the house for hours.

Hardin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of neglect and residential entry.

Recommended for you