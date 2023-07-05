Woman left young child home alone and fell asleep on stranger's couch, authorities say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing charges, after authorities say a man came home to her sleeping on his couch.
Deputies were called to Lakeside Court on Monday after they say Lianne Hardin broke into a house and fell asleep on the couch without pants on.
The victim said he came home with his children, saw their door was open and found Hardin asleep on the couch.
Authorities arrested Hardin and discovered that her 10-year-old autistic son was left alone in the house for hours.
Hardin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of neglect and residential entry.