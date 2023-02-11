Woman suffers fractured pelvis after intoxicated driver crashes into her car, police say

According to authorities, an Evansville man has been arrested after crashing his car while driving under the influence.
A trooper with the Indiana State Police says they found multiple vehicles stopped in the intersection at US 41 and St. George Road on Friday around 4:30 a.m.
Authorities say there was a blue Mitsubishi SUV in a ditch on the west side of US 41 with damage to the front, and a black SUV with damage to the back parked across the northbound lanes.
The driver of the black SUV said she was in extreme pain, according to authorities. They say the she had a fractured pelvis from the crash.
ISP says the driver of the Mitsubishi, Edward Hill, smelled strongly of alcohol and only told authorities he was "going south" and that he was "sorry" when asked what happened. They say Hill had minor bleeding to his left hand but did not appear to have serious injuries.
Hill had red eyes and slurred speech, according to an affidavit. He told authorities he was drinking two hours ago and lied about how much he drank at first, but eventually said he had five mixed drinks, the affidavit says.
According to authorities, Hill refused medical care. They say he agreed to take a chemical test and was taken to the hospital. Hill's blood alcohol was 0.172, according to authorities.
ISP says the investigation shows the driver of the black SUV was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of US 41 and St. George when Hill crashed into the back of her car at a high rate of speed.
Hill later told authorities he had multiple shots, an affidavit shows.
Hill was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an ACE of .15 or more, endangerment, following too closely, causing bodily injury, and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.
Hill has since been released from jail on a $3,000 bond.