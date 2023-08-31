Woman under arrest after police say she led them on a 128mph chase

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Damage was done to a farmer’s crops on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds of up to 128mph ended in a crash in Gibson County.
Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven told 44News ”she probably passed hundreds of vehicles driving at 128 miles per hour.”
Deputies say a Chicago woman, Marquita McGee, sped northbound on US-41 before turning onto County Road 100 North, catching air after ramming through a train track crossing arm, then hitting a guardrail before crashing into a cornfield.
According to investigators, McGee was leaving Vanderburgh County in a hurry after stealing the blue Dodge Challenger she eventually ditched and took off running from.
Gibson County Sheriff's deputies arrested McGee a short distance from the car after she led them on the eight mile high-speed chase.
”This was during what I like to call the Toyota shift change," Sheriff Vanoven said, "so there was a lot of traffic. US-41 is the busiest roadway in Gibson County right now.”
McGee was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail. She is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail on multiple charges including auto theft, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness.
Thankfully, other than the crash at the end of the pursuit, no other injuries or collisions were reported.