Woman who pleaded guilty to abusing animals avoids jail despite pleas from prosecutor to lock her up

Vanderburgh County, Ind. (WEVV)- A Vanderburgh County woman who pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of cruelty to an animal will spend the next two years on probation. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Ryan C. Reed of the Vanderburgh Circuit Court means the convicted abuser will avoid jail time.
Shayna Burko was sentenced after a plea of guilty. She was arrested last year in July after a complaint was investigated at a home in Vanderburgh County on Mooring Rd.
According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers, the animals, who were owned by Burko's mother but in the defendant's care, were found in horrific conditions.
According to a press release from Prosecutor Moers, deputies testified they could smell the noxious odor inside the house from the street. They say the home was filled with urine, feces, and dead dogs.
The defendant also has a prior conviction in Warrick County that included three counts of animal cruelty.
Moers wrote a statement to 44News:
“We will not give up on aggressive prosecution of animal neglect and cruelty cases. I am thankful for those who called the police in this case as well as animal control and the deputies who were able to remove the remaining living dogs from this house of horrors and bring them to safety," she wrote.