Women's Fund of Warrick County awards $28,000 in grants

The Women's Fund of Warrick County has awarded $28,000 in grants to four local service organizations.
The 2022 grant recipients represent a variety of organizations creating positive social change by addressing current needs in the community.
This year's grant recipients are:
- Holly's House-$6,500 to support the "Think First & Stay Safe" Child Abuse Prevention program offered in collaboration with Warrick County schools
- Lampion Center-$8,000 to support mental health services
- The Isaiah 1:17 Project-$8,500 to support the needs of children placed in foster care
- YWCA of Evansville-$5,000 to support the YES! Program
Established in 2008, the Women's Fund of Warrick County's mission is to improve the quality of life in Warrick County by collectively funding significant grants to support local programs that give opportunities, encouragement, knowledge, and hope to the Warrick County community.
Since inception, the Women's Fund has provided almost $250,000 in grants.