Work on Dubois County courthouse revitalization project moving forward

In Dubois County, a major project is underway that could help to preserve the courthouse and the surrounding infrastructure.
According to Jasper city leaders, the northeast quadrant of the Courthouse Square remains closed for construction.
Right now, concrete crews are working on the curbs and sidewalks.
The continued construction work is contingent upon weather.
While access is somewhat limited, crews say they will ensure that foot traffic and accessibility to building entrances will be maintained at all times.
For those who are visiting the courthouse for any reason, the parking lot next to City Hall is still available for 2-hour public parking.
The project contractor representatives will offer another status update on the project coming up on October 5th.