'Workers Memorial Day' being held in Boonville on Thursday

A special day meant to honor workers who have died or been injured on the job is happening in Boonville, Indiana on Thursday.
Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the special "Workers Memorial Day" will start on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Park.
During the event, citizens, local works, officials, and faith leaders will gather to honor those who have died or suffered illness/injuries on the job over the past year in the state of Indiana.
Mayor Wyatt says that the Workers Memorial Day ceremony is conducted to keep in everyone’s thoughts about the safeguards people have fought for to keep workers safe in our country.
"Since the job safety laws were passed more than four decades ago, we’ve made great progress in making workplaces safer and protecting workers," a statement from Mayor Wyatt said. "Our efforts to increase these safeguards have resulted in fewer workers being killed on the job."
The Workers Memorial Day event has been a tradition in Boonville for the past five years.
The event is open to all.