Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed After Death of Special Needs Individual in Evansville

There's a new development in an investigation surrounding the 2020 death of a special needs individual who lived in Evansville, Indiana.
We now know that a lawsuit was filed against Compass Residential in connection to the death of 28-year-old Robin Phillips.
We first learned about Phillips' death when three women were arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.
Investigators said the three women who were arrested were working for Compass Residential back in 2020, when Phillips died in their care. You can read the full report on their arrests and Phillips' death by clicking here.
The lawsuit was filed by Phillips' family following her death.
It claims that Compass "breached the duties of care" it owed to Phillips resulting in her death, and seeks damages for medical, hospital, funeral, and burial expenses, among other things.
