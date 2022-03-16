 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed After Death of Special Needs Individual in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Compass Residential Evansville

There's a new development in an investigation surrounding the 2020 death of a special needs individual who lived in Evansville, Indiana.

We now know that a lawsuit was filed against Compass Residential in connection to the death of 28-year-old Robin Phillips.

We first learned about Phillips' death when three women were arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent. 

Investigators said the three women who were arrested were working for Compass Residential back in 2020, when Phillips died in their care. You can read the full report on their arrests and Phillips' death by clicking here.

The lawsuit was filed by Phillips' family following her death.

It claims that Compass "breached the duties of care" it owed to Phillips resulting in her death, and seeks damages for medical, hospital, funeral, and burial expenses, among other things.

You can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates on the case.

