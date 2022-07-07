WVC head baseball coach resigns after national finish

The Head Baseball Coach at Wabash Valley College for the past 26 season is stepping down.
Rob Fournier has accepted an Assistant Coach position with Western Kentucky University.
“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made,” said Fournier. “I feel it’s imperative to thank the City of Mt. Carmel and the campus community for their support of the Athletic Department."
Fournier leaves WVC as the all-time winningest baseball coach, earning a staggering 1106 victories and 14 GRAC Championships.
In the past 26 seasons, Fournier has sent over 390 WVC players to four-year schools in the SEC, Big 12, MVC, C-USA, Sun Belt, Big 10, A-Sun, OVC and others.
Coach Fournier has also helped develop 93 players who were drafted to the MLB or signed professional contracts.