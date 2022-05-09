Yellow Creek Park closed Monday and Tuesday for asphalt seal coating

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say Yellow Creek Park will be closed to the public for several days while crews perform asphalt work.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court says that Yellow Creek Park will be closed on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, while crews work to perform asphalt seal coating.
According to officials, access to the park is restricted because the contractor on the job is sealing the main road and the entrance/exit.
Anyone with questions can contact the Parks Office at 270-685-6142.