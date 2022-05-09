 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Yellow Creek Park closed Monday and Tuesday for asphalt seal coating

  • 0
Yellow Creek Park

Daviess County Fiscal Court

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say Yellow Creek Park will be closed to the public for several days while crews perform asphalt work.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court says that Yellow Creek Park will be closed on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, while crews work to perform asphalt seal coating.

According to officials, access to the park is restricted because the contractor on the job is sealing the main road and the entrance/exit.

Anyone with questions can contact the Parks Office at 270-685-6142.

Recommended for you