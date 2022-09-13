 Skip to main content
YMCA of Southern Indiana hosting hiring event

Megan DiVenti

The YMCA is looking for workers to fill open positions. 

On Tuesday, September 13th and Wednesday, September 14th, they will be hosting a hiring event for those interested. 

Tuesday's event will take place at the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA located in Downtown Evansville on Court Street. 

Wednesday's event will take place at Dunigan Family YMCA. 

Hiring officials will be available for open interviews from 3p.m. to 6p.m.

All departments are hiring including member services, childcare, aquatics, and community outreach. 

