YMCA of Southwestern Indiana celebrates 165 years

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is celebrating 165 years of serving the Tri-State.
They held an anniversary celebration in Garvin Park from 3-6 on Thursday.
The event was free to the community and had tons of fun things for families to do, including bounce houses, climbing walls, super slides, and obstacle courses.
They also had corn hole, family yoga, and line dancing.
Deaconess Aquatic Center’s splash pad was free and open to those celebrating with the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana as well.
The Evansville Otters helped ring in 165 years with the YMCA by giving away vintage YMCA baseball hats to the first 100 guests in the park.
The Otters also wore throwback jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.