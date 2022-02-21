Young and Established Sets Plans for a Garden Market on Evansville’s South Side

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Young and Established Sets Plans for a Garden Market on Evansville’s South Side

  • Updated
  • 0
Claire Dugan

In just a few months, the empty lot on the corner of Judson Street and Ridgeway Avenue will be filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson says he inherited the empty lot and decided to turn it into “Trice Garden Spot.”

“This lot has been in my family for a very long time. My grandfather passed it to my parents, my parents passed it to me and Y&E is going to do some great things with it. To actually put a farm and to grow vegetables, which my grandfather always had a garden on this property. It just worked out the way it was supposed to,” says Johnson.

Y&E plans to build a garden market to provide fresh produce for the neighborhood located in a food desert. 

Johnson told 44News, “We have so many different things that we want to bring to this area and we're just so excited to be partnering with Legacy, which are farmers in Princeton, and also Mattingly Charities has funded and helped us out with this project.”

Mattingly Charities gave Y&E a $16,000 grant to support the Trice Garden Spot and promote healthy eating.

“This just seemed so exciting to me. To see this empty lot that his grandfather had turned into a garden and where kids are going to see chickens, and the beehives, and grow vegetables,” Don Mattingly says.

The work to turn the empty lot into a garden market is expected to begin here in the next month.

