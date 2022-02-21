Young and Established Sets Plans for a Garden Market on Evansville’s South Side

In just a few months, the empty lot on the corner of Judson Street and Ridgeway Avenue will be filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson says he inherited the empty lot and decided to turn it into “Trice Garden Spot.”
“This lot has been in my family for a very long time. My grandfather passed it to my parents, my parents passed it to me and Y&E is going to do some great things with it. To actually put a farm and to grow vegetables, which my grandfather always had a garden on this property. It just worked out the way it was supposed to,” says Johnson.
Y&E plans to build a garden market to provide fresh produce for the neighborhood located in a food desert.
Johnson told 44News, “We have so many different things that we want to bring to this area and we're just so excited to be partnering with Legacy, which are farmers in Princeton, and also Mattingly Charities has funded and helped us out with this project.”
Mattingly Charities gave Y&E a $16,000 grant to support the Trice Garden Spot and promote healthy eating.
“This just seemed so exciting to me. To see this empty lot that his grandfather had turned into a garden and where kids are going to see chickens, and the beehives, and grow vegetables,” Don Mattingly says.
The work to turn the empty lot into a garden market is expected to begin here in the next month.