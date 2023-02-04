Young & Established holds fair for black-owned local businesses

A local organization started off Black History Month by putting a spotlight on black-owned businesses in the Tri-state. The Young & Established Community Center filled with local entrepreneurs, and community members came out to see what local businesses are offering.
Over ten black-owned local businesses set up for the 2nd Young & Established Pop-up Shop. Courtney Johnson, the Executive Director of Young & Established and organizer of the event, told 44News ”some of the local businesses that may have not been able to promote themselves like they wanted to have the opportunity to get that exposure and meet a lot of people and get their business out there.”
Attracting over 1,000 customers last year in the first Pop-up Shop, Johnson hoped this year’s event would pull in even more people. In addition to bringing new customers, the event also brought local business owners together to form new connections.
Larry Hooper, the owner J&J Sports, told 44News ”it’s the sense of community. That’s the biggest part that I get out of participating in it. Celebrating Black History Month–it helps bring the community together." Hooper noted that after last year’s event, his sales and inquiries into his business noticeably increased. He hopes to attend the event for years to come.
Next year, Young & Established hopes to find a larger venue so every business that wishes to participate can have a space.