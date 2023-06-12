 Skip to main content
Young & Established promoting health produced available to River City residents

The Indiana University Football and B-Fit team partnered up with Young & Established to work on the organization's garden, which plans to provide Ridgeway Avenue neighborhoods with easier access to healthy foods.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's an effort to help those living in what are considered food deserts in the River City.

The Indiana University and B-Fit teams are partnering up with Young & Established to find solutions.

The three joined forces to work on the Young & Established Garden, which plans to offer the Ridgeway Avenue neighborhood residents easier access to healthy foods.

The closest grocery store is 10-minutes away from the neighborhood, which puts restrictions on people who do not have the transportation to get there.

The garden also helps local youth in learning how to grow their own foods.

