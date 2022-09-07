 Skip to main content
Young performers in Owensboro are encouraged to audition for this years annual Nutcracker

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Dance Theater's Nutcracker
Tommy Mason

If you have a child who loves dancing or performing, Owensboro Dance Theater has an upcoming opportunity. 

The theater is holding open auditions for its upcoming production of "The German American Bank Nutcracker".

Auditions will be held the evening of Tuesday, September 13 for extra cast members.

You can drop your talented kids off at Johnson's Dance Studio from 7:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Boys and girls ages 6 to 13 are welcome and encouraged to audition.

"The German American Bank Nutcracker" will be on the first weekend of December.

