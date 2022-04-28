Your Brother's Bookstore hosts 'Independent Bookstore Day'

A Tri-state bookstore is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in the River City.
Your Brother's Bookstore is teaming up with Bluestocking Social for the special day.
Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that place each year at Indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April.
Participating stores sell exclusive merchandise and give away free gear during the on-day event.
“We’re excited to participate in Indie Bookstore Day for the first time,” says Sam Morris, co-owner of Your Brother’s Bookstore. “We’ve been overwhelmed by how welcoming the downtown Evansville community has been, and we want to invite everyone to celebrate along with us.”
Organizers say along with the exclusives and free merchandise, the first 20 customers to visit Your Brother's Bookstore will receive an IBD cloth tote bag.
Your Brother's Bookstore is located at 504 Main Street in the heart of Downtown Evansville.