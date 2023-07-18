Youth Academy renamed in honor of fallen Tell City Police Sergeant

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Tell City Police Department renamed their Youth Academy in honor of a fallen hero.
The department says Sergeant Heather Glenn started the Tell City Youth Police Academy in 2022.
This past Sunday, the second annual class completed its final session.
"While the final session was especially bittersweet, we ended in a big way. We spent time with the students sharing stories of selfless acts and kindness through our many memories of Sgt. Glenn," the department shared on social media.
To honor Sgt. Glenn, the class visited Rivers Edge Animal Shelter, and volunteered. They say the class ended with each student pledging by "Heather’s Oath", which outlined many of the qualities her peers found in her.
Tell City Police announced the program has been appropriately renamed, “Sergeant Heather Glenn’s Youth Police Academy" as a way to carry on her passion of serving the youth.