Youth First celebrates 25 years today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—Youth First, Inc. is celebrating its' 25th anniversary this year.
Today, more than 300 people are expected to attend the silver lining gala, including Youth First's founder, Dr. William Wooten, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
The nonprofit hopes to raise over $250,000 to further its mission through the gala and virtual Passport to Adventure Auction. The auction will take place during the gala and closes at 8:30 p.m. today.
The gala will take place at Carter Hall at the University of Southern Indiana from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Youth First is a nonprofit organization in Evansville. Its' mission is to strengthen youth and families by providing programs that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and maximize student success.
The organization partners with 117 schools in 13 Indiana counties to provide social workers and prevention programs that develop resilience and other vital life skills.