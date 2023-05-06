Youth Mental Health Matters forum provides support for local kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mental Health Matters–that is both the name and message of the organization that hosted the youth mental health forum on Saturday at the C.K. Newsome Center.
The youth Mental Health Matters forum–the third of its kind–was a youth-led discussion about the struggles, worries, and experiences kids and teenagers face that may be overlooked by adults. At the top of that list was the stigma surrounding having a mental health condition.
Jaiden Mcbride, a teenager herself and co-moderator of the forum, told 44News ”I feel like kids have this stigma that they’re not allowed to have mental health issues and that it’s wrong. We just really want them to know that it’s okay and there’s ways to deal with it.”
Another goal of the event was for all in attendance–local leaders, school administrators, law enforcement, teachers, parents–to have the opportunity to listen to the experiences of children and provide support.