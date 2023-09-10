Youth Resources of Southern Indiana's 10th annual Scooter Scramble being held tomorrow

EVANSVILLE In. — Youth Resources of Southern Indiana will be hosting their 10th annual Scooter Scramble tomorrow.
The event raises money for the Robert "Scooter" Tiemann TEENPOWER Scholarship Fund. The Scooter Scholarship Fund was founded because Scooter used to pay the registration fee for students with financial need to participate in Youth Resources' High School and Middle School TEENPOWER leadership development conferences.
Since 2013, the Scooter Scholarship Fund has provided 224 students with the opportunity to attend TEENPOWER. In 2021, 178 golfers, over 60 sponsors, 20 volunteers and countless supporters raised more than $22,000 for the Scooter Scholarship fund and Youth Resources.