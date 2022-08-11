YWCA Evansville cuts ribbon for new Toyota Indiana playground

The YWCA Evansville will host a ribbon cutting Thursday celebrating the grand opening of the new Toyota Indiana playground.
The exciting milestone will take place at 11 a.m. at their Downtown Evansville location.
The organization has served the community for over 100 years offering shelter and support to thousands of local women and children.
YWCA officials say this new playground can provide their youngest clients with a safe and enriching outdoor experience.
YWCA staff spent many hours researching quality playgrounds and the positive impact they have on a child's development.