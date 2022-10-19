 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009,
010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022,
075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085,
085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* Affected Area...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

YWCA hosting "chalk it up" event in downtown Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Sidewalk chalk

YWCA Chalk It Up Challenge

 Brian Miller

Summer might be over, but no one can make you put the sidewalk chalk away in storage.

In fact, if you still have a hankering to get out and spread some positivity though the use of sidewalk chalk, here's your chance.

According to  a post on social media, YWCA Evansville will be encouraging sidewalk chalk art during the lunchtime hours on Main Street in downtown.

The event is schedule for Thursday October 20 near Zuki on Main.

The goal is to help YWCA spread messages of anti-violence and peace.

The group will be out “chalking it up” from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device