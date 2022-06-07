Zaxby's to open first restaurant in Jasper

Jasper, Indiana will gain another national restaurant chain next week.
Zaxby's will open its newest location at 4277 Mannheim Road on June 13th.
The restaurant, owned and operated by Jerry Ayres and Steve Brewer, will open its drive-thru windows for guests following a ribbon cutting with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 10 AM Eastern.
The restaurant currently plans to hire 40-60 hourly team members and store managers. Anyone with interest can visit www.zaxbys.com/careers
The 3,000 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating with 50 guests.