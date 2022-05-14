Zelensky welcomes US Senate GOP delegation led by Mitch McConnell

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 38.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 14.9 feet Tuesday, May 24. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&