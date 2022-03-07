ZZ Top to Perform at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in August

Popular rock band ZZ Top is scheduled to make a tour stop in the Tri-State this August.
ZZ Top will be performing at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, also known as The Dam, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Gates for the show will open at 5:30 p.m. CST, with the show itself kicking off at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say pre-sale tickets will be available two days early for those who sign up for the email newsletter on the Beaver Dam Amphitheater's website.
For the direct link to purchase a ticket, click here.
The band's August show in Beaver Dam is part of the "Raw Whisky Tour," which is currently set to kick off on May 27 in San Diego, California.