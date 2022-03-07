 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ZZ Top to Perform at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in August

ZZ Top Coming to The Dam via The Eric Group

ZZ Top Coming to The Dam in August (The Eric Group photo)

Popular rock band ZZ Top is scheduled to make a tour stop in the Tri-State this August.

ZZ Top will be performing at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, also known as The Dam, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Gates for the show will open at 5:30 p.m. CST, with the show itself kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say pre-sale tickets will be available two days early for those who sign up for the email newsletter on the Beaver Dam Amphitheater's website.

For the direct link to purchase a ticket, click here.

The band's August show in Beaver Dam is part of the "Raw Whisky Tour," which is currently set to kick off on May 27 in San Diego, California.