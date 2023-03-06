One-acre mountain bike park coming to USI

A one-acre mountain bike park is coming to the University of Southern Indiana.
Officials with the University and Trelcru Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Monday on the west side of the USI campus, where the mountain bike park will be located.
The section of flow trail, which will be built by Trelcru trail builders in collaboration with Trail Heads - Southwest Indiana, will include three downhill runs complete with dirt jumps and bermed corners, offering beginner, intermediate and expert level experiences.
The trails are being funded through a $25,000 grant toward the project from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.
They'll be the first dedicated mountain bike trails on campus and are expected to be completed sometime in the spring of 2023.
More information on the project is available on usi.edu.