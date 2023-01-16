 Skip to main content
One dead, one hospitalized after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County

  • Updated
Greenville Fire Department photo shows fire started after oil well explosion

44News Reporter Ben Laufer is reporting live in Muhlenberg County after an oil well explosion sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

We're learning new information about an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

Officials with the Greenville Fire Department tell us that a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion on Monday morning.

Fire officials say it happened in the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane, and that multiple agencies were working to suppress the fire.

As of about noon, the fire department said that KY 853 was back open, but that the scene was still active. The fire department says it's still at the scene waiting for the Fire Marshall's Office to arrive for the investigation to start.

Fire officials later told us that one man was dead and another was in the hospital as a result of the explosion. Click here for updates on the story.

