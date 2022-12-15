One person killed in Thursday morning Vanderburgh County crash

Authorities were at the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday morning in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Old Princeton Road and Hilltop Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
First responders say they found a Dodge Challenger upside in a ditch and partially submerged in water. According to the sheriff's office, preliminary investigation suggests the car was going south on Old Princeton Road when it hit a guard rail and went into the ditch.
The crash remains under investigation at this time, and the identity of the driver hasn't been released.
Deputies are working a single vehicle fatal crash in the 18000 block of Old Princeton road, near Hilltop Rd. The roadway will be shut down for a crash investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wfBV3ybsna— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) December 15, 2022