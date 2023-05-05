Opening weekend kicking off at Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — It's opening weekend at Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County.
Movies will start playing at the drive in at 8 p.m. Friday night, with the box office opening to customers at 6:30 p.m.
Screenings for opening night include Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Super Mario Bros, Love Again, Ant Man & Wasp, Champions, and Pope's Exorcist.
The drive-in is open to moviegoers Friday through Sunday.
You can find the drive-in at 646 N State Road 161 in Rockport.
For showtimes and more, visit holidaydrivein.com.