Opening weekend kicking off at Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County

  • Updated
Screenings for opening night at Holiday Drive-In

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — It's opening weekend at Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County.

Movies will start playing at the drive in at 8  p.m. Friday night, with the box office opening to customers at 6:30 p.m.

Screenings for opening night include Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Super Mario Bros, Love Again, Ant Man & Wasp, Champions, and Pope's Exorcist.

The drive-in is open to moviegoers Friday through Sunday.

You can find the drive-in at 646 N State Road 161 in Rockport.

For showtimes and more, visit holidaydrivein.com.

