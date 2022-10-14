Organizations encouraged to sign up for Owensboro Christmas Parade as deadline approaches

Local organizations are being encouraged to sign up now to participate in the Owensboro Daviess-County Christmas Parade as the deadline to do so approaches.
Organizers with the parade sent out a reminder on Friday that entry fees will increase on Nov. 1, and that the deadline for all entries is Nov. 7.
Nonprofit organizations that want to enter will have to pay a $50 registration fee. Commercial organizations can enter for $150.
Officials say the entry fees are crucial for funding the parade.
“The fees allow us to pay for insurance, lighting and marketing,” said spokesperson Jane Head. “We are a non-profit ourselves and reinvest any profits back into the event.”
For more information on the parade or to sign up, visit christmasparade.net.