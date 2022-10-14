 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Organizations encouraged to sign up for Owensboro Christmas Parade as deadline approaches

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade

Local organizations are being encouraged to sign up now to participate in the Owensboro Daviess-County Christmas Parade as the deadline to do so approaches.

Organizers with the parade sent out a reminder on Friday that entry fees will increase on Nov. 1, and that the deadline for all entries is Nov. 7.

Nonprofit organizations that want to enter will have to pay a $50 registration fee. Commercial organizations can enter for $150.

Officials say the entry fees are crucial for funding the parade.

“The fees allow us to pay for insurance, lighting and marketing,” said spokesperson Jane Head. “We are a non-profit ourselves and reinvest any profits back into the event.”

For more information on the parade or to sign up, visit christmasparade.net.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you